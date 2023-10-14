Tinubu meets Gov Alia, sports minister in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday met with the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also met with the Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, shortly after the governor briefed him on the state of affairs in Benue.

In a chat with State House correspondents at the meeting, Alia said the meeting with the president focused on the return of peace in Benue and the return of the internally displaced persons to their ancestral lands.

He said: “Since our assumption, we have tried to be proactive in ensuring security in the state. In collaboration with security agencies, we identified potential troublemakers.

“We know there are those who benefit from trouble and won’t allow peace in the land. But we came in peace and that is why the state is currently enjoying relative peace.”

On ranching, the governor said the state was being innovative about it because of its peculiarity as the food basket of the country.

He said the state would develop a system to provide fodders for the cattle even without the ranches.

Alia added: “As an agriculturally wealthy state, our idea is to take care of both the farmers and herders. The main reason for ranching is to give herds a conducive environment to flourish to their best potential.

“The farmers will provide nutritious fodder for the herds of cattle as well as make some revenue for themselves. So, you see the idea of ranching will be a win-win situation for us in the state.”

On his part, the minister said the visit was to update the president on activities at the ministry.

Enoh added that he had initiated a number of innovative ideas for sports development in the country.

“I have to state that we must move forward in sports development through the active participation of the private sector. That’s the practice worldwide and Nigeria must key into this.

“I intend to get approval for the offer of different types of incentives for any private sector player that adopts any sport in the country, especially those in the grassroots,” he stated.

The minister said he has no plan to tamper with the Super Eagles technical crew for now.

