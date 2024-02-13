Sen. Nwoko urges Senate to consider bill on rights of Nigerians to carry firearms

The senator representing Delta North Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Ned Nwoko, has urged the Senate to consider a bill he sponsored on the right of Nigerians to carry firearms to defend themselves.

Nwoko who made the call during plenary on Tuesday, told his colleagues to consider relevant legislation such as the right to firearms, to guarantee further the safety of lives and property in Nigeria.

In an interview with journalists in Abuja, Nwoko who is a member of the Senate Committee on Defence, said insecurity in the country informed his decision to introduce to the Senate an amendment bill to allow civilians to own firearms.

“This approach ensures that firearms are in the hands of responsible individuals who understand the gravity of such ownership and are equipped to handle these weapons safely,” he said.

“Nonetheless, this approach necessitates a meticulous regulatory framework and oversight to prevent any adverse consequences and prioritise public safety above all else.

“My bill on self-defence and firearms ownership regulation, currently listed in the Senate awaiting its first reading, deals with this pressing issue.

“I am pleased that the topic has gained national significance, sparking diverse opinions and discussions that predominantly fall into two camps – one in opposition and the other in support.

“Allowing law-abiding citizens to possess firearms could potentially provide a sense of security and a means to protect themselves and their families from immediate threats.

“However, it is crucial to emphasise that the initiative to permit firearm ownership is accompanied by stringent regulations and comprehensive training,” Nwoko said.

According to the Senator, a “strengthened security system would minimise violent crimes as persistent threats and violence have left many feeling vulnerable and defenceless.”

“The qualifications for firearm ownership must involve obtaining references from four medical doctors affirming mental soundness. It must include an endorsement from the local government chairman for the community validation, a traditional leader’s guarantor role emphasising cultural trust, and confirmation by the divisional police officer to verify the absence of criminal involvement.

“These requirements aim to ensure a comprehensive vetting process, emphasising mental fitness, community support, cultural ties, and a clean record for responsible firearm ownership,” he emphasized.

