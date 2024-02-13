Senate holds closed-door session with security agencies, economic team amidst national concerns

Following rising concerns about security challenges across the nation, the Nigerian Senate has met with heads of security agencies and the economic team on Tuesday.

The meeting was held behind closed-doors after chamber suspended its regular rules at 11:35 am to allow non-lawmakers access to the plenary, suggesting the meeting’s critical nature.

Subsequently, Senate leader Opeyemi Bamidele moved a motion for a closed-door session, prioritizing confidential security briefings. This underscores the sensitivity of the discussions surrounding the nation’s security situation.

Details regarding the specific topics discussed, security agencies represented, and the economic team’s participation remain unknown. Nonetheless, this event highlights the Senate‘s active role in seeking solutions to national security challenges.

