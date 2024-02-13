Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, February 13, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Fresh crisis brews in Labour Party as national treasurer accuses Abure of misappropriating N3.5bn

The National Treasurer of the Labour Party, Oluchi Opara, on Monday asked the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, to account for N3.5 billion generated during the 2023 general election in the country.Read more

2. OAuGF alleges 256 MDAs spent over N284bn without approval

The Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (OAuGF) has indicted about 256 Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government for violating extant laws and spending billions of naira that were not appropriated in 2020.Read more

3. ‘Mama Boko Haram,’ two others jailed 10 years for N40m fraud

Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, has sentenced Aisha Wakil, popularly known as Mama Boko Haram, and two others to 10 years imprisonment each for N40 million fraud.Read more

4. PDP governors urge Nigerian govt to address insecurity, economic hardship

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Monday urged the Federal Government to address the security challenge and economic hardship in the country.Read more

5. New certificate verification guideline in the interest of Nigeria – Midwifery Council

The Nigeria Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) has said the new certificate verification guideline for nurses was in the best interest of the country.Read more

6. NLC President Ajaero says labour may demand N1m as minimum wage due to rising inflation

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, says with the rising inflation and high cost of living in the country, organised labour may end up demanding for N1 million as minimum wage from the federal government.Read more

7. Showdown looms as maritime workers reject 50% NPA IGR deduction, propose 30%

A showdown is looming in Nigerian ports as organized labour in the maritime sector has rejected a planned 50 per cent deduction from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) into the Federation Account.Read more

8. Challenging times ahead as IMF predicts Nigeria’s foreign reserves to drop to $24bn in 2024

Nigeria may be heading for a challenging time ahead in 2024 and 2025 if the latest reports by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is anything to go by.Read more

9. Hoodlums attack NAFDAC officials on enforcement drive in Abuja

Hoodlums on Monday attacked officials of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) who were on enforcement operation against substandard drugs in Abuja.Read more

10. EFCC arrests four siblings, 30 others for alleged internet fraud in Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 34 persons, including four brothers for alleged internet fraud in Enugu State.Read more

