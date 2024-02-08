Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, February 8, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Court orders Nigerian govt to fix prices of food, petroleum products in 7 days

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday, ordered President Bola Tinubu’s administration to fix the prices of goods and petroleum products in the country within seven days.Read more

2. Union members protest, says NAFDAC ban of alcohol in sachets to affect 500,000 jobs

The Food Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association and National Union of Food Beverages and Tobacco Employee (NUFBTE), have disclosed that no fewer than 500,000 workers stand to lose their jobs due to Federal Government’s ban on sale and consumption of alcohol in sachets and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles.Read more

3. Ribadu, CDS, absent at Senate’s interface with security chiefs

The planned interface between the Senate and service chiefs was stalled on Wednesday following the absence of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa and others at the National Assembly.Read more

4. EFCC raises taskforce to check ‘dollarisation’ of economy

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised a Special Task Force in all its zonal commands to enforce extant laws against currency mutilation and dollarization of the economy.Read more

5. Obi compares security under Obasanjo, Yar’Adua against Jonathan, Tinubu

Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Wednesday, ignited debate at the Centre for Values in Leadership’s annual symposium by drawing a stark comparison between the security situations under different administrations.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, February 6, 2024

6. APC chieftain, Lukman, blasts party’s narrative on Niger, Kano ‘cost of living’ protests

Infighting within the All Progressives Congress (APC) has intensified, with a former party official publicly contradicting the official narrative on recent protests in Niger and Kano states.Read more

7. Senate moves to curb tax evasion, boost listing in Nigeria’s capital market

Following the delisting of several companies from the equities market, the Senate Committee on Capital Market on Wednesday resolved to increase listing of quoted companies on the bourse and reduce tax evasion.Read more

8. PZ Cussons blames naira for £89.7m loss, reduces shareholders dividend

The earnings of PZ Cussons, a personal healthcare products and consumer goods company, have taken a huge dent as the company reported an operating loss of £89.7 million, an FX loss of £88.2 million in its 2024 interim result for the six months ending 2nd December 2023.Read more

9. Driver slumps on wheel, dies in Osun accident

An unidentified driver of a mini commercial bus on Wednesday died in an accident on the Olaiya overhead bridge in Osogbo.Read more

10. Nwabali the hero as Nigeria pips South Africa to AFCON final ticket

Super Eagles of Nigeria on Wednesday night qualified for the final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.Read more

