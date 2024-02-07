Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Atiku fires back at Presidency, says Tinubu has elevated APC’s blame game to another next level

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu of taking the ‘blame game’ of the All Progressives Congress (APC) up another notch.Read more

2. CBN blames naira’s woes on $39.6bn spent on foreign education, medical tourism in 10 years

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has blamed the freefall of the naira on the huge sum of $39.6bn spent by Nigerians on foreign education and medical tourism in 10 years spanning 2010 to 2020.Read more

3. Brother to ex-Minister, Hadi Sirika, arrested in N8bn aviation funds probe

The immediate younger brother of former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, Abubakar Ahmad Sirika has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Read more

4. Tinubu returns from 13-day private trip to France

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday returned to the country after his private trip to France.Read more

5. PDP blasts APC for politicising protests against economic hardship in Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for politicising protests by Nigerians against the economic hardship in the country.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, February 6, 2024

6. Nigerian govt arraigns Ladi Adebutu, others for alleged money laundering

The Federal Government on Tuesday arraigned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, for alleged money laundering at the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta.Read more

7. Cardoso reveals measures deployed by CBN to address FX crisis

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, on Tuesday revealed measures deployed by the apex bank to address the foreign exchange crisis in the country.Read more

8. Edun bemoans Nigeria’s tax to GDP ratio of 10%, says it’s lowest in the world

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Olawale Edun on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 lamented that Nigeria’s tax to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) level currently at 10%, is one of the lowest in the world.Read more

9. Fire guts Anambra timber market

Fire on Tuesday gutted a timber market in Nnewi North local government area of Anambra State.Read more

10. A look at Nigerian NBA success stories

Nigeria’s influence in the NBA has steadily grown, bringing about a new era in the league’s history.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now