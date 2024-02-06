Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Fintiri vows Adamawa will prosecute perpetrators of electoral fraud after success at Supreme Court
The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, said on Monday perpetrators of fraud in last year’s governorship election in the state would not go unpunished.Read more
2. Obi charges Nigerian govt to tackle corruption, reward hardwork
The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, on Monday, charged the Federal Government to tackle corruption and criminality in the country.Read more
3. Minna residents block streets in protest against high cost of living (Video)
Residents of Minna, the Niger State capital, on Monday flooded the streets to protest the rising cost of food and living in the state.Read more
4. Lagos govt to flag off Red Line rail system month end
The Lagos State government will flag off the Red Line rail system at the end of this month.Read more
5. Edo 2024: All PDP guber aspirants except Obaseki’s anointed accuse gov of hijacking primary election process
Nine out of the 10 governorship aspirants on the platform of the People Democratic (PDP), for the forthcoming Edo State governorship election have accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of hijacking the primary election process put together by a panel headed by Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah.Read more
6. Gov Yusuf to meet Tinubu over economic hardship
The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, said on Monday he would meet President Bola Tinubu over the economic hardship in the country.Read more
7. Forensic audits revealed $2.4bn FX claims were bogus, not valid for settlement —Cardoso
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, has disclosed that forensic audit by Deloitte Management Consultant has shown that about $2.4 billion foreign exchange backlog out of the reported $7 billion FX liabilities of the federal government is not valid for settlement.Read more
8. NGX: Investors lose N436b as All-Share Index drops by 761 basis points
The Nigerian equities market began trading this week with a N436 billion loss by investors on Monday.Read more
9. King Charles diagnosed with cancer
King Charles lll has been diagnosed with a form of cancer.Read more
10. Four dead, 11 arrested in Ogun cult clashes
At least four persons died in last weekend’s cult clashes in Abeokuta, Ogun State.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...