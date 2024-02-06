Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Fintiri vows Adamawa will prosecute perpetrators of electoral fraud after success at Supreme Court

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, said on Monday perpetrators of fraud in last year’s governorship election in the state would not go unpunished.Read more

2. Obi charges Nigerian govt to tackle corruption, reward hardwork

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, on Monday, charged the Federal Government to tackle corruption and criminality in the country.Read more

3. Minna residents block streets in protest against high cost of living (Video)

Residents of Minna, the Niger State capital, on Monday flooded the streets to protest the rising cost of food and living in the state.Read more

4. Lagos govt to flag off Red Line rail system month end

The Lagos State government will flag off the Red Line rail system at the end of this month.Read more

5. Edo 2024: All PDP guber aspirants except Obaseki’s anointed accuse gov of hijacking primary election process

Nine out of the 10 governorship aspirants on the platform of the People Democratic (PDP), for the forthcoming Edo State governorship election have accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of hijacking the primary election process put together by a panel headed by Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah.Read more

6. Gov Yusuf to meet Tinubu over economic hardship

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, said on Monday he would meet President Bola Tinubu over the economic hardship in the country.Read more

7. Forensic audits revealed $2.4bn FX claims were bogus, not valid for settlement —Cardoso

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, has disclosed that forensic audit by Deloitte Management Consultant has shown that about $2.4 billion foreign exchange backlog out of the reported $7 billion FX liabilities of the federal government is not valid for settlement.Read more

8. NGX: Investors lose N436b as All-Share Index drops by 761 basis points

The Nigerian equities market began trading this week with a N436 billion loss by investors on Monday.Read more

9. King Charles diagnosed with cancer

King Charles lll has been diagnosed with a form of cancer.Read more

10. Four dead, 11 arrested in Ogun cult clashes

At least four persons died in last weekend’s cult clashes in Abeokuta, Ogun State.Read more

