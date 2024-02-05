Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, February 5, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. SERAP urges Tinubu to probe missing $3.4bn IMF loan

SERAP has urged President Bola Tinubu to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to probe allegations that $3.4 billion loan obtained from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is unaccounted for.Read more

2. NCAA threatens sanctions against domestic airline operators over flight delays, disruptions

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on Sunday, threatened to sanction domestic airline operators, as it expressed displeasure over the alarming reports of incessant delays, flight disruptions, and schedule changes without adequate notice to passengers.Read more

3. Abducted Ekiti schoolchildren, teachers regain freedom

Pupils and staff of Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, Emure Ekiti who were abducted by kidnappers have regained their freedom.Read more

4. Over 500 workers left National Hospital in 2 years due to brain drain – CMD

The Chief Medical Director of National Hospital, Abuja, Prof Mahmud Raji has disclosed that more than 500 personnel of the hospital left its services in search of greener pastures in the last two years.Read more

5. Edo: Obaseki commends large turnout for PDP delegates election, says crisis in the party overhyped

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has commended the large turnout of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the delegates election held across the on Sunday.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, February 3, 2024

6. ‘From one failure to another’, ex-Senator knocks campaign for Yahaya Bello to become APC chairman

A former Senator representing Kogi East, (1999-2003), Alex Kadiri, has described the campaign by persons believed to be supporters of immediate past Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as a crude joke taken too far.Read more

7. Nigerians thrown into darkness as national grid collapses again, TCN, NERC keep mum

Nigerians have been thrown into darkness yet again as the national grid has suffered another collapse.Read more

8. BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Dangote turns to US for crude supply; Minister suggests removal of electricity subsidy; Other stories

There are indications that Dangote refinery is set to turn to the US in the forthcoming months for supply of constant crude oil for the refinery.Read more

9. Police arrest two on their way to change expiry dates on drugs

Operatives of the Nigeria Police force have arrested two men in Lagos State with some cartons of drugs which they were allegedly transporting to alter the expiry date on them.Read more

10. EFCC mouths achievements under Olukoyede, fails to name, shame looters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it recovered a total of N70,556,658,370.5 between October 2023 and January 19, 2024.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now