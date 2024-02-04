JUST IN: Abducted Ekiti schoolchildren, teachers regain freedom

Pupils and staff of Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, Emure Ekiti who were abducted by kidnappers have regained their freedom.

They were said to have been released in the early hours of Sunday.

Ripples Nigeria reports that they were kidnapped on Monday evening along Emure – Eporo Road while returning to Eporo after closing from school.

The kidnappers were said to have shot at the bus and later whisked away nine persons comprising five students, three female teachers and driver among the occupants of the bus.

A government official at Emure Ekiti, who confirmed the release of the abductees, said: “The abductees are here, the parents and family members are here. I will give you details shortly.”

Another government official, who also confirmed their release, said that officials of the state Ministry of Health were on the ground to take them to Ado Ekiti, the state capital for medical attention.

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, had on Saturday, assured parents and families of kidnapped pupils and staff of the Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, Emure Ekiti, that they would soon be rescued to rejoin them.

