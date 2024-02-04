Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, February 4, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. INEC suspends rerun elections in 20 PUs of Enugu, Akwa-Ibom, Kano
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the rerun elections in 20 polling units across Enugu, Akwa-Ibom, and Kano States.Read more
2. APC’s Faud Laguda wins Surulere bye-election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Fuad Laguda, as the winner of Saturday’s bye-election in Surulere Federal Constituency I in Lagos State.Read more
3. NNPP accuses INEC of barring agents from Ebonyi bye-election
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of barring its polling agents from Saturday’s bye-election in Ebonyi South.Read more
4. Ohanaeze faction blasts Sanwo-Olu over Lagos market demolition, urges Tinubu to intervene
A faction of the pan-Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has vehemently condemned the recent demolition of an Igbo-dominated market in Lagos State, calling it a targeted attack on peaceful traders.Read more
5. Suspected bandits blow up electricity transmission tower in Bauchi
Suspected bandits on Thursday blew up an electricity transmission tower at Anguwan Kanawa area of Bauchi metropolis.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, February 3, 2024
6. Suspected ISWAP fighters attack police station, kill four in Borno
Suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the early hours of Saturday attacked the Gajiram police station and killed four operatives in Nganzai local government area of Borno State.Read more
7. CBN says report of $30bn domiciliary account to be conversion to naira is ‘fake news’
In a swift response to widespread online speculation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has vehemently denied plans to forcefully convert $30 billion from Nigeria’s domiciliary accounts to naira.Read more
8. Nigerian govt promises to stabilize forex market
The Federal Government on Saturday promised to implement macroeconomic reforms to stabilise the foreign exchange market.Read more
9. Police denies releasing 3 officers accused of kidnapping, extorting $3,000 in Rivers
The Rivers has dismissed reports on the release of three officers accused of kidnapping and extorting $3,000 from two victims in the state.Read more
10. S’Africa set up Nigeria semifinal after goalie saves 4 penalties in Cape Verde win
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa have set up a semifinal meeting with the Super Eagles of Nigeria after beating Cape Verde on penalties.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...