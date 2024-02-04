Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, February 4, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. INEC suspends rerun elections in 20 PUs of Enugu, Akwa-Ibom, Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the rerun elections in 20 polling units across Enugu, Akwa-Ibom, and Kano States.Read more

2. APC’s Faud Laguda wins Surulere bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Fuad Laguda, as the winner of Saturday’s bye-election in Surulere Federal Constituency I in Lagos State.Read more

3. NNPP accuses INEC of barring agents from Ebonyi bye-election

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of barring its polling agents from Saturday’s bye-election in Ebonyi South.Read more

4. Ohanaeze faction blasts Sanwo-Olu over Lagos market demolition, urges Tinubu to intervene

A faction of the pan-Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has vehemently condemned the recent demolition of an Igbo-dominated market in Lagos State, calling it a targeted attack on peaceful traders.Read more

5. Suspected bandits blow up electricity transmission tower in Bauchi

Suspected bandits on Thursday blew up an electricity transmission tower at Anguwan Kanawa area of Bauchi metropolis.Read more

6. Suspected ISWAP fighters attack police station, kill four in Borno

Suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the early hours of Saturday attacked the Gajiram police station and killed four operatives in Nganzai local government area of Borno State.Read more

7. CBN says report of $30bn domiciliary account to be conversion to naira is ‘fake news’

In a swift response to widespread online speculation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has vehemently denied plans to forcefully convert $30 billion from Nigeria’s domiciliary accounts to naira.Read more

8. Nigerian govt promises to stabilize forex market

The Federal Government on Saturday promised to implement macroeconomic reforms to stabilise the foreign exchange market.Read more

9. Police denies releasing 3 officers accused of kidnapping, extorting $3,000 in Rivers

The Rivers has dismissed reports on the release of three officers accused of kidnapping and extorting $3,000 from two victims in the state.Read more

10. S’Africa set up Nigeria semifinal after goalie saves 4 penalties in Cape Verde win

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa have set up a semifinal meeting with the Super Eagles of Nigeria after beating Cape Verde on penalties.Read more

