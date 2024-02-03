CBN says report of $30bn domiciliary account to be conversion to naira is ‘fake news’

In a swift response to widespread online speculation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has vehemently denied plans to forcefully convert $30 billion from Nigeria’s domiciliary accounts to naira.

The bank dismissed this information as “fake news” in a tweet on Saturday, urging the public to disregard such speculations.

“No plans to convert $30bn domiciliary deposits to naira. This news is fake!,” the post reads.

Origin of the Rumor:

The source of the report remains unclear, though some online reports link it to previous policy proposals regarding domiciliary accounts. Notably, in early February 2024, discussions emerged around “Operation Rescue Naira,” an initiative reportedly considering various measures to incentivize the conversion of foreign currency holdings to naira. While the details of this initiative remained hazy, it likely fueled the recent anxieties surrounding domiciliary accounts.

READ ALSO:Naira rebounds slightly, appreciates to ₦1435.53/$1 at official market

Potential Impact:

The rumor’s spread had the potential to create significant economic turbulence. Domiciliary accounts represent a crucial component of Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves, and any mass conversion could trigger market instability and currency depreciation. Additionally, such a move could erode public trust in the financial system and discourage future foreign investment.

CBN’s Reassurance:

The CBN’s prompt and unequivocal denial aims to quell these concerns and restore confidence in the stability of the financial system. Their reassurance likely brings temporary relief to account holders and helps maintain market stability.

Looking Forward:

The CBN’s swift response to the $30 billion conversion rumor signifies its commitment to maintaining financial stability and addressing public concerns. However, the episode underscores the vulnerability of the financial system to misinformation and the need for proactive communication and financial literacy initiatives.

It remains to be seen what future policies the CBN may pursue regarding domiciliary accounts and how they will effectively address public anxieties while ensuring economic stability.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now