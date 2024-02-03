Business
Nigerian govt promises to stabilize forex market
The Federal Government on Saturday promised to implement macroeconomic reforms to stabilise the foreign exchange market.
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave the assurance, at the 2024 Press Week of the Niger State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Minna, Niger State.
The government’s assurance followed concerns by Nigerians on the free fall of Naira in the forex market.
Idris, who was represented at the event by the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Baba Ndace, said government would implement reforms that would boost economic growth, curb inflation, ease the cost of living, and stabilise the forex market.
He stressed that the year holds a lot of prospects for Nigerians as some of the government’s initiatives begin to bear fruits.
READ ALSO: Naira crashes at forex market
The minister said: “The Tinubu administration will continue to implement macroeconomic reforms to achieve broad economic objectives of sustained economic growth.
“The reforms will bring down inflation, ease the cost of living, stabilise foreign exchange and create jobs, among others.”
He said the recent decision to relocate certain departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos was part of a broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...