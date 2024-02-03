Suspected ISWAP fighters attack police station, kill four in Borno

Suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the early hours of Saturday attacked the Gajiram police station and killed four operatives in Nganzai local government area of Borno State.

The terrorists also went away with several ammunitions from the police station.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Saturday that the insurgents stormed the facility in a commando style at about 1:00 a.m., and opened fire on operatives on duty.

They also set parts of the police station ablaze.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Military reportedly eliminates ISWAP leader, Ba’a Shuwa, scores of his fighters

The spokesman for the state police command, Nahum Kenneth, confirmed the incident.

He, however, added that normalcy has returned to the town.

Borno State is the hotbed of terrorist activities in the North-East with hundreds of thousands killed and over two million others displaced in the region since 2011.

