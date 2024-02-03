Suspected bandits blow up electricity transmission tower in Bauchi

Suspected bandits on Thursday blew up an electricity transmission tower at Anguwan Kanawa area of Bauchi metropolis.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakil disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Bauchi.

He assured that the operatives would fish out the criminals and rid the state of criminality.

The spokesman said: “On 01/02/2024 at about 2200hrs, the Bauchi State Police Command received a report from the Chief Security Officer of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi indicating that on the quoted date, a loud sound was heard around an electric high tension transmission line situated at Anguwan Kanawa area, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.

“Upon receiving the report, a team of police operatives including the specialized personnel from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Chemicals Biological Radioactive and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) unit were drafted and deployed to the scene immediately.

“Consequently, preliminary investigation revealed that a high tension pole collapsed and was damaged as a result of explosives used by suspected economic vandals. Furthermore, the vicinity was cordoned off and swept by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Chemicals Biological Radioactive and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Operatives.

“Meanwhile, some remnant components of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were recovered from the scene.

“While condemning the act in its entirety, CP Auwal Mohammed Musa, PSC has directed a discreet and full-scale investigation into the incident to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice.”

