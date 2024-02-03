APC’s Faud Laguda wins Surulere bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Fuad Laguda, as the winner of Saturday’s bye-election in Surulere Federal Constituency I in Lagos State.

Lawal will succeed Femi Gbajabiamila, who stepped down from the seat following his appointment as chief of staff by President Bola Tinubu last year.

The Returning Officer for the Surulere Federal Constituency I by-election, Prof. Adebayo Oladipo, who announced the results at the INEC office in Yaba on Saturday night, said Laguda polled 11, 203 votes to defeat other candidates in the election.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Jerry Afemighie, polled 278 votes while Adeola Adebanjo of the Labour Party scored 240 votes.

The returning officer said 140,377 people registered for the election in the constituency while the number of accredited voters was 11,943.

Oladipo said: “I, Prof. Simeon Adebayo Oladipo, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the 2024 Surulere I Federal Constituency by-election held on the third day of February 2024.

“The election was contested.

“That Laguda Kayode Fuad of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected.”

