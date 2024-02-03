Politics
APC’s Faud Laguda wins Surulere bye-election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Fuad Laguda, as the winner of Saturday’s bye-election in Surulere Federal Constituency I in Lagos State.
Lawal will succeed Femi Gbajabiamila, who stepped down from the seat following his appointment as chief of staff by President Bola Tinubu last year.
The Returning Officer for the Surulere Federal Constituency I by-election, Prof. Adebayo Oladipo, who announced the results at the INEC office in Yaba on Saturday night, said Laguda polled 11, 203 votes to defeat other candidates in the election.
He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Jerry Afemighie, polled 278 votes while Adeola Adebanjo of the Labour Party scored 240 votes.
READ ALSO: Bye-election: Police arrests seven suspected political thugs in Yobe
The returning officer said 140,377 people registered for the election in the constituency while the number of accredited voters was 11,943.
Oladipo said: “I, Prof. Simeon Adebayo Oladipo, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the 2024 Surulere I Federal Constituency by-election held on the third day of February 2024.
“The election was contested.
“That Laguda Kayode Fuad of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...