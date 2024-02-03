PDP appoints Ajisafe Toyese as National Vice Chairman South-West

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Mr. Ajisafe Toyese as the party’s National Vice Chairman, South West.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, confirmed the appointment in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the appointment was ratified by the party’s NWC behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

According to the spokesman, Toyose’s appointment followed death of the party’s former vice chairman, Mr. Soji Adagunodo, on May 20, 2023.

The new vice chairman served in the PDP presidential campaign council for the 2023 election.

The statement read: “The appointment was ratified at the recent meeting of the South-West Zonal caucus of the party in accordance with the provision of Section 46 of the Constitution of the party as amended in 2017.

“He is a lawyer and an engineer who also served as the Deputy Director General of the 2023 PDP Presidential Campaign council.

“The PDP is proud of Toyese’s dedication to the stability, growth and success of the party, especially in the discharge his roles in mobilising massively for the party at various levels.

“He served as the Deputy Chairman of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s Campaign Committee, Deputy Director-General Atiku/Okowa Campaign Committee in addition to other critical assignments including serving as National Delegates in PDP Conventions.

“We urge him to use his new position to further unite, galvanise and energise the party in the zone while working with other leaders for the continued success of the party.”

