International
JUST IN: King Charles diagnosed with cancer
King Charles lll has been diagnosed with a form of cancer.
The Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement in London on Monday evening.
The palace was however silent on the type of cancer, but said it was not prostate.
The condition, according to the statement, was discovered during the monarch’s recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.
The palace added that King Charles began regular treatments on Monday.
“The King remains wholly positive about his treatment. He will postpone his public engagements, with senior royals expected to stand in for him.
“He looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the palace said.
Charles succeeded his late mother, Queen Elizabeth ll, as the British monarch on May 6, 2023.
