‘I look forward to further engagements with Britain,’ Tinubu congratulates King Charles on coronation

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has sent a congratulatory message to Charles III on his coronation as the King of the United Kingdom.

Charles, 74, was crowned on Saturday at a colourful ceremony held at London’s Westminster Abbey and witnessed by the British royal family, over 4,000 British and Commonwealth troops as well as 100 world leaders including Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, and his United States counterpart, Joe Biden.

In a letter addressed to the monarch, Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to further engagements with the British government.

He expressed hope that the excellent bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Britain would continue and even become stronger during King Charles’ reign.

The president-elect said: “By way of this letter, therefore, I convey to you my warmest congratulations on your coronation.

“Bearing your unique place in history as the first King to be inaugurated in Britain since 1937, I trust that you will follow in the glorious footsteps of your late mother and even surpass her achievements in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Particularly remarkable about you is your love for the environment, importantly your lifelong crusade for sustainability and biodiversity.

“I look forward to further engagements with you and the opportunity of a meeting in the nearest future as both of us had earlier indicated in discussions with mutual friends and associates.

“Once again, I rejoice with you on your coronation and pray that God Almighty grants you strength and wisdom.

“And make your reign successful for the benefit of not only the people of Great Britain but for the entire world.

“Please rest assured of my highest regards always.”

