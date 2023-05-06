Gov Abiodun orders security agents to raid drug dealers’ hideouts in Sagamu

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday, ordered security agents to raid identified hideouts of illicit drug dealers in the Sagamu area of the state.

The governor gave the directive when the new Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Mr. David Ojelabi, and his National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) counterpart, Mrs. Ibiba Odili, paid him a courtesy visit in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said the move was part of efforts aimed at ridding the state of cultism and other related crimes.

Abiodun, who decried the activities of cultists in the Sagamu local government area, blamed their behaviour on the influence of hard drugs.

He said: “I personally visited the location where drugs are being freely sold in the evening and I remarked that this should be brought to the attention of NDLEA, NSCDC, and other security agencies to go on a mission and raid the place.

“I want you to rid the entire Sagamu of drug peddlers, sellers, and drug abusers. This will go a long way in restoring peace and confidence to our citizens in Sagamu.

“Cultism is one of our challenges and we are ready to deal with those involved. As the industrial, education, and religious capital of this nation, we will not allow hoodlums to threaten the peace of this state.”

He described as top-notch, security chiefs posted to the state since his assumption of office.

The governor said their collaboration with the government had helped in addressing security challenges in the state.

