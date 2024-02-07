Politics
Obi compares security under Obasanjo, Yar’Adua against Jonathan, Tinubu
Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Wednesday, ignited debate at the Centre for Values in Leadership’s annual symposium by drawing a stark comparison between the security situations under different administrations.
Obi argued that the challenges faced under former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua differed significantly from those under Goodluck Jonathan and incumbent President Bola Tinubu.
Attributing the current insecurity partly to limited gubernatorial power, Obi advocated for increased autonomy for state governors in managing their security affairs. He highlighted the difference in approach from the Obasanjo-Yar’Adua era, where state governors held greater responsibility for security within their states.
Obi said, “There is always between one president and another. We cannot compare President Olusegun Obasanjo’s presidency, or Umaru Yar’Adua’s presidency to what we have after.
Read Also: APC chieftain, Lukman, blasts party’s narrative on Niger, Kano ‘cost of living’ protests
“Under Obasanjo, the governors were in charge of security. I requested that every DPO (Divisional Police Officer) be removed and I had it.
“I took decisions on security with the authority of the President during late President Umaru Yar’adua and every month, there was a conversation between the President and the Governors.
“The governor has to be in charge of the state and be responsible.
“So, we need a President who is determined to give the governor authority to do something,” Obi said.
Obi’s remarks add a new layer to the ongoing discourse on national security in Nigeria. While his historical comparison may spark debate, the core question remains: how can Nigeria effectively address its complex security challenges and ensure the safety of its citizens?
