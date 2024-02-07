APC chieftain, Lukman, blasts party’s narrative on Niger, Kano ‘cost of living’ protests

Infighting within the All Progressives Congress (APC) has intensified, with a former party official publicly contradicting the official narrative on recent protests in Niger and Kano states.

In a Wednesday statement, prominent party figure Salihu Lukman, previously the APC’s North-West vice chairman, rejected claims by party spokesperson Felix Morka that opposition parties fueled the demonstrations.

Lukman accused the APC of “dishonesty” and criticized its attempt to deflect responsibility.

This public dispute underscores a deepening divide within the ruling party. Lukman’s critique echoes a growing sentiment among some APC members who perceive the party leadership as losing touch with the realities facing Nigerians.

He said, “The protests in Minna and Kano confirm the validity of the concerns raised as far back as August 2023.

Read Also: EFCC to go after those dollarising Nigeria’s economy, mutilating naira

“Sadly, six months after those concerns were raised, the situation is only getting worse as prices of food items are beyond the reach of most Nigerians.

“If the truth must be told, there is hunger in the land! As a committed member of APC, it is very depressing that this is happening under the leadership of our party.

“Even more depressing was the statement issued by Mr. Felix Morka, our National Publicity Secretary, alleging that opposition parties are behind the protests.

“For Mr. Morka to issue such a very dishonest statement points to only one thing: that the leadership of our party has completely lost it, and at this rate, their political utility value is zero.

“This clearly suggests that even the old pretenses about being progressive have been thrown to the dogs.”

The protests in Niger and Kano erupted in response to economic hardships and perceived government failures. The APC’s attempt to shift blame to the opposition highlights its efforts to manage public perception but risks further alienating already frustrated citizens.

Lukman’s bold statement, concluding with the accusation that the APC has “abandoned its claim to being progressive,” raises questions about the party’s internal cohesion and potential internal challenges.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now