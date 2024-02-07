High Court adjourns case of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu —Lawyer discloses

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel, to the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, said the case (of Kanu) slated before the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, has been adjourned.

The court had last month picked February 8 for the case of the IPOB leader.

Ejimakor, however, disclosed the development, in a message on his X account, on Wednesday.

“Sadly, the Federal High Court hearing of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case set for 8th Feb has been ADJOURNED. Despite this setback, the Legal Team is poised for a short date, as we stand ready to join issues with this never-ending case, spanning nine years from 2015. All processes are in,” he wrote.

The adjourned date would have been the first case for the IPOB leader since the Supreme Court ruled on December 15, 2023.

Kanu is facing trial for treasonable felony against the Federal Government of Nigeria.

