Guber poll: APC clears Ize-Iyamu, Clem Agba, 10 other aspirants for screening in Edo

At least 12 aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) will face the party’s screening committee ahead of the February 17 governorship primary in Edo State.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Arugungu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the seven-man committee would be inaugurated on Thursday in Abuja.

The screening committee is headed by a former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja.

23 individuals initially declared their interest in the APC governorship race but only 12 eventually picked the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms.

Those cleared for the screening exercise are the party’s former chairman in the state, Gideon Ikhine, ex-Minister of State for National Economic Planning, Clem Agba, the senator representing Edo Central, Monday Okpebholo, the former Zonal Organising Secretary for South-South, Blessing Agbohmere, a member of the House of Representatives, and former deputy governor of the state, Lucky Imasuen.

The rest are the APC governorship candidate in the 2020 election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the lawmaker representing Etsako Federal Constituency, Anamero Dekeri, a member of the House of Representative, Dennis Idahosa, former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, Major Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (retd), Emmanuel Momoh and Col. David Imuse (retd).

