Court orders Nigerian govt to fix prices of food, petroleum products in 7 days

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday, ordered President Bola Tinubu’s administration to fix the prices of goods and petroleum products in the country within seven days.

The judge gave the order while ruling on a suit filed by a human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN).

The ruling followed the growing anger in Nigeria over the rising costs of living in the country.

The judge ordered the Federal Government to fix the price of milk, flour, salt, sugar, bicycles, and their spare parts, matches, motorcycles and their spare parts, motor vehicles, and their spare parts, as well as petroleum products.

He said: “I have heard the applicant Femi Falana in a suit no FHC/L/CS/869/2023 and I have also discovered that despite the service of the originating motion on the respondents, namely Attorney-General of the Federation and the Price Control Board, there is no opposition to it by way of counter affidavit, which is law that all the facts deposed in the affidavit attached to the originating motion are all deemed admitted.

“Consequently, all prayers that are sought for in the motion papers are hereby granted as prayed.”

