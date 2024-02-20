Nigerian govt uncovers 32 smuggling routes in one axis used in taking food out of Nigeria

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, said it had uncovered 32 routes through which food items are smuggled out of Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday while addressing a conference on Public Wealth Management held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to Shettima, on the midnight of Sunday, 45 trucks loaded with maize were intercepted while making their way to neighbouring countries.

The Vice President said: “Just three nights ago, 45 trucks of maize were caught being transported to neighbouring countries. Just in that Ilela axis, there are 32 illegal smuggling routes. And the moment those food stuff were intercepted, the price of maize came down by N10,000. It came down from N60,000 to N50,000.

“So, there are forces that are hell-bent on undermining our nation but this is the time for us to coalesce into a singular entity,” he said.

The vice president, while acknowledging that Nigeria is passing through turbulent time, assured the people of the country that the pain will not last forever.

FOOD CRISIS: Nigerian govt hands over 22,308 hectares irrigation projects to farmers

He, however, condemned a situation whereby some persons fuel the embers of division and violence because of the current situation.

“We have to make this country work. We have to move beyond politics. We are now in the face of governance. Sadly, some of our countrymen are still in the political mode. They are the practitioners of violence, advocating that Nigeria should go the Lebanon way. But, Nigeria is greater than anyone of us here. Nigeria will weather the storm.

“Forces are hell-bent on plunging this country into a state of anarchy. Those who could not get to power through the ballot box, instead for them to wait till 2027, are so desperate,” Shettima said.

