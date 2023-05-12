Troops destroy illegally refined petroleum products in Akwa Ibom

A Joint Task Force comprising personnel of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy on Thursday destroyed illegally refined petroleum products in Akwa Ibom State.

The Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, Capt. Samuel Akari, disclosed this to journalists in the Eket local government area of the state on Friday.

The operations were carried out by soldiers from army formations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and the Navy counterparts at Esit Urua in Eket LGA and Ukpenekang in Ibeno LGA.

The spokesman said: “Following a tip-off, troops of 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, in conjunction with troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army Port Harcourt and personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Jubilee conducted a joint operation.

“JTF conducted a joint anti–illegal oil bunkering operation at Ukpenekang beach site in Ibeno LGA of Akwa Ibom on May 11.

“The team discovered one wooden boat and 28 drums of suspected illegally refined Automative Gas Oil (AGO) also known as diesel during the operations.

“The troops also discovered several drums of illegally refined AGO concealed in a warehouse at the beach site.

“All the illegally refined products were set ablaze. No arrest was made as the criminal elements fled into the bush on sighting the troops.”

