News
Buhari, Aisha move to transitional house ahead of May 29 handover
President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, have moved into the Glass House, a temporary abode for outgoing leaders, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Buhari is expected to hand over power to the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 29.
The first lady confirmed the development on her official Instagram page on Friday.
In a video shared on the platform, Mrs. Buhari was seen taking the incoming First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, around the State House.
She said the Glass House served as a transitional abode for the outgoing presidents and their wives during the transition period and expressed hope that the tradition would be maintained.
She said: “I have taken the incoming First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, around. She has seen the main house; we are now at the popular Glass House. The Glass House is a transitional home for the outgoing president.
“I’m advising that the Glass House should maintain its tradition of being a transition for the outgoing president. As I am talking to you now, I am residing here with my husband. Only two of us here, I think it should remain so as a norm of the institution and of the house.”
On her part, the incoming first lady thanked Mrs. Buhari for her gesture.
“I have gone around. She has magnanimously shown me around the house. And graciously explained a lot of things to me which is quite a short time and overwhelming for me to grasp.
“But, I believe God will help me to be able to make an impactful contribution to the nation,” she stated.
The video: https://twitter.com/i/status/1657070148178550784
Investigations
