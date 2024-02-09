Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, February 9, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Nationwide strike looms as NLC, TUC issue 14-day notice to Nigerian govt
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), have issued a 14-day nationwide strike notice to the Federal Government.Read more
2. 12 new House of Reps members take oaths of office
Twelve new members of the House of Representatives have taken their oath of office today.Read more
3. Tinubu approves release of 102,000MT of grains to address hardship in Nigeria
President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate release of 102,000 metric tons of various grain types from the national reserve to address the current hardship in the country.Read more
4. Troops arrest female kidnapper while picking N1.5m ransom in Taraba
Troops of the 93 Battalion attached to the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Taraba have arrested a suspected kidnapper in the state.Read more
5. INEC confirms 16 parties for Edo governorship election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Thursday 16 political parties would field candidates in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.Read more
6. Three Malians to face trial over Ibadan explosion
The Oyo State government says it will prosecute three persons identified as suspects in an explosion that occurred at the Old Bodija area of Ibadan on January 16, which claimed five lives, injured 77 persons and destroyed 58 houses.Read more
7. NNPCL rules out hike in petrol price, cautions against panic-buying
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has ruled out an increase in the pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.Read more
8. Unable to generate N3.17tn in 2023, Nigerian govt targets N9.96tn from Petroleum Profit Tax in 2024
The Nigerian Government has set a target of generating a staggering N9.96 trillion from Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) collections in 2024.Read more
9. Kwara varsity bursar dies watching Nigeria and South African AFCON match
The Deputy Bursar of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Ayuba Abdullahi, died while watching the Nigeria and South Africa football match on Wednesday.Read more
10. Two dead, 2 others hospitalised after excess herb drink in Kogi
At least two persons died and two others hospitalised after drinking self-made herb in Kogi State.Read more
