Two dead, 2 others hospitalised after excess herb drink in Kogi

At least two persons died and two others hospitalised after drinking self-made herb in Kogi State,

Residents of Isanlu, Yagba East local government area of the state told journalists on Thursday that the victims, including a 62-year-old man simply identified as Okiribo, landed themselves in trouble after they drank in excess a combination of Gegemu and Roots to get high.

While Okiribo and a 45-year-old Samuel Omo-Folorunsho died, one Shola Pempe and another youth were hospitalised at ECWA hospital in the Makutu area of the state.

“Some of the youths in the community dug the said roots and turned them into concoction (agbo) and consume them to be high,” a resident said.

The Agbana of Isanlu, Oba Moses Etombi, who confirmed the incident, described it as “tragic and unfortunate.”

He said: “It is unbelievable that the herbs that we have been using for treatment of pile could send our beloved ones to their early graves.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests 12 petroleum marketers in Kogi

“From what I learnt, they drank more than two litres of the concoction, which badly affected their health.

“We only use those herbs for treatment of pile and only a little of its quantity is supposed to be taken. Taking it in excess is not advised at all.

“Thank God the other two survived or else it would have been so disastrous for us in the community.”

Etonbi, however, advised his subject residents, especially youths, to desist from taking anything that would affect their health.

The spokesman for the Kogi State police command, Williams Ovye-Aya, also confirmed the incident and warned youths against drugs.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now