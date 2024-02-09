Metro
Suspended UNICAL Dean, Ndifon, lawyer, granted bail in sexual assault case
A glimmer of hope emerged for Professor Cyril Ndifon, the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar (UNICAL), and his lawyer, Sunny Anyanwu, as they were granted bail on Friday by a Federal High Court in Abuja.
Both were arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on corruption charges.
Justice Taiwo Taiwo, presiding over the case, granted Ndifon bail in the sum of N250 million with two sureties.
Each surety must own a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court. Mr. Anyanwu, representing Ndifon, was also granted bail, set at N50 million with two sureties who must meet similar property ownership requirements.
The professor and his lawyer are standing trial on amended four counts of alleged sexual harassment and an attempt to perverse the cause of justice.
The trial judge, Justice James Omotoso, while ruling on the bail application, said “the defendants must file an undertaking not to interfere with the case, readiness to attend trial and not to cause delay”.
The judge later adjourned the matter till Monday, February 12, for continuation of hearing.
