Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, February 10, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu signs law mandating electricity GenCos to develop host communities

President Bola Tinubu has signed the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, into law.Read more

2. Court okays suspended Adamawa REC’s arrest, trial over governorship election mess

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, dismissed a suit filed by the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, seeking protection against arrest, detention or prosecution by the police and others.Read more

3. CAN laments economic hardship, says it’s becoming unbearable for Nigerians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, on Friday, said it was concerned with the prevailing harsh economy in the country, declaring that the suffering was becoming unbearable to ordinary Nigerians.Read more

4. Again, Nigerian govt considers social media regulation to curb abuse

The Federal Government, on Friday, said it is working on plans to regulate social media in the country in order to curb misconceptions and abuse.Read more

5. Ex-Lagos PDP chairman, Aeroland blames disunity, mismanagement of funds for party’s misfortunes in elections

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Otunba Segun Adewale, has identified a lack of unity as the cause of the party’s repeated electoral defeats in the state.Read more

6. Nigerian govt responds to strike ultimatum by NLC, TUC

In an attempt to avert a nationwide strike threatened by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, appealed to the unions on Thursday, urging them to “see reason with the government” and prioritize dialogue over industrial action.Read more

7. NERC sanctions 11 DisCos over estimated bills (See list)

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has sanctioned 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) for non-compliance with capping of estimated bills for customers.

8. FX market received $1bn inflow in the past ‘few days’, says Cardoso

The Nigerian foreign exchange market witnessed a boost of over $1 billion in liquidity within the past few days, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Olayemi Cardoso has disclosed.Read more

9. Lagos govt diverts traffic for 2024 City Marathon

The Lagos State government has closed some roads ahead of this year’s Access Bank City Marathon slated for Saturday.Read more

10. Super Eagles mourn Nigerians who died watching AFCON match against South Africa (Video)

Nigeria’s senior national team, Super Eagles, have paid tribute to Nigerians who died while watching the team’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match against South Africa, vowing to win the trophy on Sunday in their honour.Read more

