Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, February 11, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu promises to accord more priority to Nigeria’s military

President Bola Tinibu said on Saturday the Federal Government would continue to accord priority to the needs of the armed forces to enable them to play their constitutional roles without any let or hindrance.Read more

2. Sagay criticizes timing of petrol subsidy removal, urges patience

Renowned lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Professor Itse Sagay, on Friday, weighed in on the controversial petrol subsidy removal.Read more

3. Accord party gets new national caretaker committee

The Accord party has elected Mr. Maxwell Mgbudem as the chairman of its national caretaker committee for the next six months.Read more

4. Edo PDP holds LGA delegates election ahead of governorship primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo on Saturday conducted a local government delegates election ahead of the February 22 governorship primary in the state.Read more

5. Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe reportedly dies in US helicopter crash

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in the United States.Read more

READ ALSO:10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, January 15, 2022

6. Ondo socialite, Adelabu machetes wife to death, commits suicide

A petrol station owner in Ondo State, Mr. Sesan Adelabu, on Friday macheted his wife to death and committed suicide after that.Read more

7. Tinubu promises adequate funding of education sector

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday assured Nigerians that his administration would provide adequate funds to develop the education sector.Read more

8. Police to arraign ex-NISRAL MD, Abdulhameed, for alleged forgery on March 13

The Nigeria Police Force will arraign the former Managing Directing of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Plc, Mr. Aliyu Abdulhameed, for alleged forgery at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on March 13.Read more

9. Nigerian airlines cry out as rising costs, shrinking demand threaten industry

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have sounded the alarm on the challenges plaguing the industry, citing rising costs, shrinking passenger traffic, and difficulty accessing foreign exchange as key threats to their survival.Read more

10. After years of dormancy, PH refinery takes delivery of 475,000 barrels of crude oil from Shell

After several years of dormancy, it appears the Port Harcourt refinery is set for a restart as Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited (SPDC) has disclosed that it delivered 475,000 barrels of crude oil to the refinery this week.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now