Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, February 12, 2023

1. Nigerian govt hints on providing social welfare for every citizen

The Federal Government, on Sunday, said it is dedicated to equipping hospitals in the country with modern equipment, providing healthcare professionals with training and ensuring social welfare for every citizen, including comprehensive health insurance coverage.Read more

2. Pedestrians crossing highways to be prosecuted, Lagos govt vows

The Lagos State Government, on Sunday, said crossing of major highways in the state by pedestrians is an offence.Read more

3. US Transportation Safety Board provides fresh details on fatal crash that killed Wigwe, others

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), on Sunday, released information on the fatal helicopter crash that killed Herbert Wigwe, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc.Read more

4. 15 things you probably never knew about late Access Holdings CEO, Herbert Wigwe

Pan-African financial group, Access Corporation, owners of Access Bank Plc, have finally confirmed the death of its Chief Operating Officer, Herbert Wigwe, who reportedly died alongside his wife, son and the former Group Chairman of the Nigeria Stock Exchange and the Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX),

Abimbola Ogunbanjo, in a helicopter crash in the United States.Read more

5. SERAP sues Akpabio, Abbas over failure to clarify details of N345bn NASS budget

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Mr Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Abbas over “the failure to disclose, clarify and explain the details on National Assembly budget of N344.85 billion, and the rationale for several budget items, such as the N6 billion budgeted for two car parks.”Read more

6. APC chieftain, Lukman, knocks party for failing to fulfil campaign promises

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former National Vice Chairman (Northwest) of the party, Salihu Lukman, has lampooned the party for failing to fulfil the campaign promises it made to Nigerians before the 2023 general elections.Read more

7. BUSINESS ROUNDUP: NNPCL warns against panic-buying; TCN restores collapsed national grid; Other stories

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has ruled out an increase in the pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.Read more

8. Kano hisbah seizes truck with over 700 crates of beer from Kaduna

The Kano State Hisbah Board has confiscated no fewer than 709 crates of beer loaded in a truck that came from Kaduna to the state.Read more

9. Ekiti: Rescued kidnapped school pupils, teachers discharged from hospital

School pupils and teachers who were kidnapped in Ekiti State have been discharged from Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti where they have been receiving treatment after their release from the kidnappers den.Read more

10. Ivory Coast wins African Nations Cup

The Elephant of Ivory Coast on Sunday night won the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations.Read more

