Nigerian govt hints on providing social welfare for every citizen 

The Federal Government, on Sunday, said it is dedicated to equipping hospitals in the country with modern equipment, providing healthcare professionals with training and ensuring social welfare for every citizen, including comprehensive health insurance coverage.

President Bola Tinubu stated this when he received a delegation from the Global Tijaniyya Movement, led by Khalifa Muhammad Mahe Niass, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday.

The President also indicated the intention of his government to revolutionizing agriculture to make Nigeria self-sufficient in food production and a net exporter of agricultural products.

While emphasizing the importance of spiritual endeavours in nation-building, which he said underscores his administration’s commitment to supporting religious activities, President Tinubu highlighted the need for collaboration between political and spiritual leaders to advance the nation’s interests and promote unity among the people.

Speaking on agriculture, the President outlined plans to bolster agricultural productivity through various initiatives, including the expansion of farmlands, the provision of low-interest loans to farmers, and significant investments in irrigation infrastructure.

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, quoted Tinubu as saying: “We are dedicated to equipping hospitals with modern equipment, providing healthcare professionals with training, and ensuring social welfare for every citizen, including comprehensive health insurance coverage.

“Nigeria will become a net-exporter of food. We are bringing thousands of tractors. Food production will be greatly expanded through aggressive mechanization. We must be productive as a people. That is the Sunnah and the principles I grew up understanding.”

He thanked the Global Tijaniyya Movement for their support and prayers, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in building a better Nigeria.

