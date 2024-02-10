Police to arraign ex-NISRAL MD, Abdulhameed, for alleged forgery on March 13

The Nigeria Police Force will arraign the former Managing Directing of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Plc, Mr. Aliyu Abdulhameed, for alleged forgery at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on March 13.

The arraignment which was earlier fixed for Wednesday did not hold due to the volume of cases before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

Abdulhameed will be arraigned alongside Babangida Abdullahi on a 10-count charge of forgery.

In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/555/2023 filed on November 28, 2023 and signed by CSP Celestine Odo for the Legal/Prosecution Section of the Police Headquarters, the defendants, and others now at large, were alleged to have conspired among themselves to commit the offence on October 23, 2023.

The offence, according to the police, was contrary to Section 3(6) and punishable under Section 1(2){c} of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2010.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari sacked Abdulhammed over alleged corruption on December 1, 2022.

NIRSAL is a $500m non-bank financial institution created by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to manage agribusiness-related credit risks in Nigeria.

