Tinubu promises to accord more priority to Nigeria’s military

President Bola Tinibu said on Saturday the Federal Government would continue to accord priority to the needs of the armed forces to enable them to play their constitutional roles without any let or hindrance.

Tinubu made the promise at the trooping and presentation of colours in commemoration of the diamond jubilee anniversary of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.

He said the federal government was aware of the sacrifices the military has continued to render across the length and breadth of the country, especially in the face of some daunting challenges.

The president reaffirmed the federal government’s determination to upscale the fight against insecurity until every part of Nigeria was fully secured.

He noted that the NDA had undergone various stages of transformation in its quest to fulfill its mandate of training the armed forces over the past six decades.

President Tinubu pointed out that the creation of postgraduate studies, research centres, and the centre of excellence to facilitate research and enable cross-fertilization of ideas had made the NDA an institution of choice for students within the country and across the globe.

He recalled that over 40 different projects cutting across all sectors of the academy had been completed in the last three years even in the face of dwindling resources.

Some of the projects, according to the president, included physical infrastructure, personnel and cadets’ welfare, improvement in the quality of training curriculum and provision of training equipment among others.

Tinubu urged the NDA to sustain quality academic and military training so as to attract prospective cadets not only from Africa but other parts of the world.

