BREAKING: Nwabali the hero as Nigeria pips South Africa to AFCON final ticket

Super Eagles of Nigeria on Wednesday night qualified for the final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The three-time African champions defeated Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 on penalties after the two teams tied 1-1 at the end of 120 minutes in the tension-soaked encounter.

READ ALSO: AFCON: Eagles ready for quarter-final, says Peseiro

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was the hero for Nigeria, stopping two penalties while the quartet of Terem Moffi, Kenneth Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong, and Kelechi Iheneacho converted their spot kicks for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria will meet the winner of the second semifinal between the tournament host Ivory Coast and Congo Democratic Republic in the final slated for Sunday in Abidjan.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now