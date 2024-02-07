Sports
BREAKING: Nwabali the hero as Nigeria pips South Africa to AFCON final ticket
Super Eagles of Nigeria on Wednesday night qualified for the final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
The three-time African champions defeated Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 on penalties after the two teams tied 1-1 at the end of 120 minutes in the tension-soaked encounter.
READ ALSO: AFCON: Eagles ready for quarter-final, says Peseiro
Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was the hero for Nigeria, stopping two penalties while the quartet of Terem Moffi, Kenneth Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong, and Kelechi Iheneacho converted their spot kicks for the Super Eagles.
Nigeria will meet the winner of the second semifinal between the tournament host Ivory Coast and Congo Democratic Republic in the final slated for Sunday in Abidjan.
