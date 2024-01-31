Sports
AFCON: Eagles ready for quarter-final, says Peseiro
Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has expressed his readiness and that of his team ahead of the quarterfinal clash with Angola at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Peseiro’s men secured their spot in the last eight after defeating Cameroon 2-0 in the round of 16, thanks to a double by Ademola Lookman.
The Eagles are already preparing for the Angola clash, and Peseiro is optimistic that the three-time African champions are good to go.
Read Also: AFCON hosts Cote d’Ivoire stun defending champions Senegal in shootout
“We are ready for the quarter-finals, we will have more trainings, more practice before the game. We will give our best against them,” Peseiro told reporters.
“My players work well in training today. They have recovered well. We will do our best in training.
“We are going to face a tough team. We need to do our best to beat them.”
The Eagles will take on Angola on Friday by 6:00p.m.
