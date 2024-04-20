Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, April 20, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. FG, states, LGAs share N1.123tn as March revenue allocation

The three tiers of government on Friday shared the sum of N1.12 trillion as revenue allocation for March.Read more

2. Court throws out EFCC case against former AGF Adoke

A Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday dismissed the alleged money laundering charge brought against a former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke.Read more

3. El-Rufai cursed me for cautioning him against taking loans —Shehu Sani

A former Senator representing Kaduna North Central Senatorial Zone, Shehu Sani has revealed how former Governor Nasir El-Rufai cursed and insulted him for cautioning him against plunging the state into undue indebtedness.Read more

4. ‘When EFCC calls, don’t run, just answer, they don’t bite or beat’, Cubana Chief Priest tells Yahaya Bello, others

A few days after coming out of the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), celebrity barman and Instagram influencer, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has resorted to drumming support for the agency.Read more

5. Aisha Yesufu mocks Yahaya Bello, El-Rufai over travails

Popular social critic and co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, has mocked former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello and his Kaduna State counterpart,

Nasir El-Rufai, over their current travails.Read more

6. Nigerian govt to revoke licenses of mining operators in Benue

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said on Friday the Federal Government would revoke the licenses of mining operators extracting uranium illegally in Benue State.Read more

7. Chess marathon: Goldman Sachs donates $5000 to Tunde Onakoya’s fundraiser

Global investment bank, Goldman Sachs, has donated $5000 to Nigeria’s Tunde Onakoya’s fundraiser as he attempts to break the world record for a chess marathon.Read more

8. Unlike Buhari administration, Tinubu’s govt has not borrowed from CBN, says Edun

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu’s government has not borrowed money from the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN).Read more

9. Police confirms Plateau killings

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the killing of several persons in some communities of Bokkos and Mangu local government areas of the state.Read more

10. Nigeria’s sovereign wealth fund hits N2.25tr

Nigeria’s sovereign wealth fund increased to N2.25 trillion ($2.47 billion) in 2023.Read more

