Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, February 15, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Labour Party suspends national treasurer for six months
The Labour Party has suspended its National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara, for six months.Read more
2. POST COVID-19 FUNDS: Presidential aide slams Falana, says his criticism a misrepresentation of facts
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has described criticisms by a human right activist, Femi Falana’s (SAN) of N135 billion post COVID-19 reimbursement given to 36 states in December, as a misrepresentation of facts.Read more
3. Wike places N20m bounty on two suspected criminals in Abuja
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has placed a N20 million bounty on two suspected criminals terrorising residents of the territory.Read more
4. Soldier questions National Honours for Super Eagles amid battlefield sacrifices
A Nigerian soldier has sparked an online debate by questioning the government’s decision to reward the Super Eagles football team with houses, plots of land, and national honors following their second-place finish in the African Cup of Nations.Read more
5. Nigerian govt changes tune, says UK lawyers can’t practise in Nigeria
The Federal Government has retracted an earlier statement on the legal aspect of the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership signed with the United Kingdom on Tuesday.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, February 14, 2023
6. Senate constitutes 1999 Constitution amendment committee
The Senate on Wednesday constituted the 1999 Constitution Amendment Committee.Read more
7. Nigerians to pay more for beer from Feb 19
Nigerians have been told they would have to pay more for beers as Nigerian Breweries Plc has issued a new price review notification to all its customers in the West Zone.Read more
8. Again, CBN raises Customs import duty rate to N1, 481/$1
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased the exchange rate for Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) import duty rate at the nation’s seaports.Read more
9. Lagos to commission Red Line rail system February 29
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Wednesday the Red Line mass railway system would be inaugurated on February 29 to further ease transportation in the state.Read more
10. ICPC closes case against UNICAL dean in trial for alleged sexual harassment
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday closed its case against the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Cyril Ndifon, and his lawyer, Sunny Anyanwu.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...