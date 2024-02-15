Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, February 15, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Labour Party suspends national treasurer for six months

The Labour Party has suspended its National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara, for six months.Read more

2. POST COVID-19 FUNDS: Presidential aide slams Falana, says his criticism a misrepresentation of facts

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has described criticisms by a human right activist, Femi Falana’s (SAN) of N135 billion post COVID-19 reimbursement given to 36 states in December, as a misrepresentation of facts.Read more

3. Wike places N20m bounty on two suspected criminals in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has placed a N20 million bounty on two suspected criminals terrorising residents of the territory.Read more

4. Soldier questions National Honours for Super Eagles amid battlefield sacrifices

A Nigerian soldier has sparked an online debate by questioning the government’s decision to reward the Super Eagles football team with houses, plots of land, and national honors following their second-place finish in the African Cup of Nations.Read more

5. Nigerian govt changes tune, says UK lawyers can’t practise in Nigeria

The Federal Government has retracted an earlier statement on the legal aspect of the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership signed with the United Kingdom on Tuesday.Read more

6. Senate constitutes 1999 Constitution amendment committee

The Senate on Wednesday constituted the 1999 Constitution Amendment Committee.Read more

7. Nigerians to pay more for beer from Feb 19

Nigerians have been told they would have to pay more for beers as Nigerian Breweries Plc has issued a new price review notification to all its customers in the West Zone.Read more

8. Again, CBN raises Customs import duty rate to N1, 481/$1

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased the exchange rate for Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) import duty rate at the nation’s seaports.Read more

9. Lagos to commission Red Line rail system February 29

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Wednesday the Red Line mass railway system would be inaugurated on February 29 to further ease transportation in the state.Read more

10. ICPC closes case against UNICAL dean in trial for alleged sexual harassment

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday closed its case against the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Cyril Ndifon, and his lawyer, Sunny Anyanwu.Read more

