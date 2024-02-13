Tinubu honours Super Eagles with national awards, properties (VIDEO)

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday hosted the Super Eagles at the State House in Abuja, recognizing their efforts in the recently concluded (African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

During the ceremony, he announced the conferment of national awards – Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) – upon each member of the team.

While the Super Eagles fell short of the championship title, President Tinubu’s gesture signifies national appreciation for their dedication and performance throughout the tournament. The MON award, established in 1963, recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation’s development.

The announcement also included the allocation of flats in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and plots of land to each player.

President Tinubu had in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale commended the team, the coach, the crew, and the entire management team for their hard work, and sacrifice to come this far in the tournament, acknowledging the hurdles they consistently surpassed with steadily improving performance as they pulled through to the finals.

“Let this passing event not dispirit us, but bring us together to work harder. We are a great nation bound as one by the green-white-green banner of resilience, joy, hope, duty, and untiring love,” he said.

While celebrating the team’s achievements, this event also marks a turning point. With the AFCON concluded, attention will shift towards future footballing challenges and the continued development of the Super Eagles. These awards and incentives may serve as a motivation for the team to strive for even greater success in the coming years.

