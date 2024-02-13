Presidency asks Interpol to arrest CBN staff, two others for alleged $6.2m fraud

The Presidency has requested the Interpol National Central Bureau to place a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) staff and two others on its Red Notice.

This followed the discovery of forged documents in the name of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari to steal the sum of $6.23 from the CBN before the 2023 general election.

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had earlier on Tuesday told the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court that the documents used to pay $6.2 million to election observers were forged.

READ ALSO: Emefiele: Documents used to pay 2023 election observers $6.2m forged – Boss Mustapha

The ex-SGF stated this when he appeared as the fourth prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of the former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, for alleged $6.2 million fraud.

A document obtained by journalists on Tuesday listed Odoh Eric Ocheme, who is a staff of the CBN, Adamu Abubakar, and Imam Abubakar as three names sent to Interpol.

The request was made by the Office of the Special Investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu to investigate the CBN activities under Emefiele’s watch, Jim Obazee.

The Interpol is expected to arrest the three persons and hand them over to the Federal Government for arraignment at the Federal High Court, Abuja, by May 7.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now