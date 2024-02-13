Reps ask CJ to suspend FCT High Court judges’ recruitment

The House of Representatives on Tuesday asked the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to suspend the recruitment of judges into the 12 vacant positions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by the lawmaker from Ebonyi State, Igariwey Enwo, at the plenary in Abuja.

In his presentation, Enwo said the proposed list was expected to be sent to the National Judicial Council (NJC) by February 19 for vetting, and subsequently to the Senate for confirmation.

He stressed that the number of judges of the FCT High Court must always reflect the 36 states and the FCT.

The lawmaker pointed out that every state in the country has judges from their respective states appointed in the FCT High Court system.

READ ALSO: FCT High Court to dedicate 12 judges to corruption cases

He added that four states – Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, and Bayelsa – did not have a single indigene from their states appointed and sitting in the FCT High Court.

The lawmaker noted: “At least, seven Magistrates from the four states of Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, and Bayelsa are currently qualified, and working in the FCT Court system as magistrates.

“In addition, there are qualified private legal practitioners from these states who are willing and eager to apply to fill these vacant positions.”

Enwo decried the non-representation of judges from the four states in the FCT High Court system when some others had as many as three judges.

“This is a gross violation of the 1999 constitution which required staffing from the 36 states and the FCT,” he concluded.

In its resolution, the House referred the matter to the Committees on FCT Judiciary and the Judiciary for further legislative action.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now