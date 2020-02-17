FCT High Court to dedicate 12 judges to corruption cases

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is to designate 12 judges to handle corruption cases, its Chief Judge, Justice Ishaq Bello has said.

According to Justice Bello, the 12 judges would be picked among the 32 new judges that will be coming on board soon.

According to a statement posted on the website of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Justice Bello disclosed the plan at a meeting with the commission’s Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye.

The statement qoutes Justice Bello as saying: “I will dedicate 12 judges out of the 32 new judges that are coming on board mainly for the adjudication of corruption cases.

Read also: INSECURITY: Senate will work with govt to find lasting solution —Lawan

“This, I believe, will help with the quick prosecution of corruption cases coming before the court.”

The Chief Judge also called on the ICPC to come up with a training for the incoming judges to familiarise them with happenings around the anti-corruption world.

“We need immediate training, particularly in the area of forfeiture which is crucial to the nation,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions