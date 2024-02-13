Reps to probe states’ utilization of FAAC allocations

The House of Representatives has resolved to probe states’ utilisation of revenue allocation from the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

This followed the adoption of a motion brought under matters of urgent public importance presented by the lawmaker representing Shomolu Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Ademorin Kuye, at Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja.

In his presentation, Kuye pointed out that the amount accrued to the three tiers of governments from FAAC has increased significantly due to the withdrawal of fuel subsidy and floating of the naira by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He recalled that states and local governments received a total of N6.57 trillion in 2023 compared to N3.16 trillion they got in 2022.

The lawmaker lamented that despite the increase in allocations to states, over 14 million people are groaning in poverty in states across the country.

Kuye said: “Most worried that state governors have brazenly refused to complement the Federal Government poverty amelioration efforts and are not driving the necessary economic transformation that will reduce citizen suffering in their respective states with the increased allocation at their disposal.”

In its resolution, the House mandated its Committees on Special Duties, National Planning and Economic Development, and Inter-Governmental Affairs to look into the utilisation of the increased allocation from FAAC by states and report back to the House for further legislative action in four weeks.

