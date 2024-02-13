Police arraigns ex-Ebonyi PDP spokesman, Nwoba, for alleged defamation

Police on Tuesday arraigned the former spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Chika Nwoba, at the state’s Magistrate’s Court in Abakaliki for alleged defamation.

Nwoba, a social media handler, was arraigned by the police on a three-count charge of conspiracy, false publication and defamation.

The police prosecutor, ASP Chinagorom Eze, told the court that the defendant was arrested on February 11 following a petition by the state’s Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr. Oguzor Offia-Nwali.

The charge read: “That you Nwoba Chika, ‘m’ and others now at large on the February 6 at Abakaliki, within the Jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit:

“Threat to Life, Publishing False Information and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 516 A (a) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 33 Vol. 1 Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.”

The defence counsel, Mr. C.N Ufufu, filed a bail application on his client’s behalf.

The prosecutor, however, opposed the bail application, saying the Supreme Court had already ruled that the police did not need formal permission to prosecute such matter.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Lilian Ogodo, said the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter and referred it to the high court.

Ogodo remanded the defendant in a correctional centre in the state and adjourned the matter to March 1.

