Nigeria restates commitment to end gas flaring in 2030

The Federal Government on Tuesday restated its commitment to ending gas flaring in 2030.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, gave the assurance at the 8th Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) in Lagos.

He said the government was working towards achieving zero carbon emissions by 2060.

Komolafe said: “The NUPRC is effectively spearheading the national drive to achieve the zero-flare target by 2030 and net zero carbon emissions by 2060.”

The NUPRC had earlier released guidelines to establish actions and mechanisms for operators to prevent and control the emission of greenhouse gases from upstream oil and gas operations at new and existing facilities.

The guidelines were designed to reduce environmental and social impacts, prevent the waste of natural resources, and support the achievement of Nigeria’s emissions mitigation and reduction targets, including the elimination of routine gas flaring by 2030.

The NUPRC chief noted that the quest to end gas flaring in the country would be achieved through several initiatives, including the Nigeria Gas-Flare Commercialisation Programme.

He stressed that Nigeria was on track to meet its environmental obligations.

“The analysis of the European Union’s Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research database shows that Nigeria occupies a distant 165th position in the global ranking of top emitters, with greenhouse gas emissions per capita at 1.88 tonnes Carbon dioxide equivalent per capita per year, representing just 0.13 percent of the global total.

“Despite the low emissions, however, we are not resting on our oars,” Komolafe added.

By: Babajide Okeowo

