Juveniles arraigned for defiling 10-year-old girl in Lagos

Police on Thursday arraigned two juveniles at the Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl in the state.

The defendants were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy and felony to wit, defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. A.B Olagbegi-Adelabu, who did not take the minors’ pleas, ordered that they should be remanded in a juvenile correctional centre in Lagos.

The magistrate adjourned the case till March 26 for legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mrs. Olawunmi Osibanjo, told the court that the pair committed the offence at No 69, Olori-Omobolanle Street, Ebuwawa Owutu area of Ikorodu area of Lagos on December 9, 2023.

She said that the offence contravened Sections 411, 137 and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

