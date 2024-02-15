Interpol arrests fleeing suspect in P&ID $9.6bn scam in Italy

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has arrested a Director of Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Limited, Mr. James Nolan, in Italy.

Nolan, an Irish national, was arrested by Interpol while on a visit to his Italian wife on January 27.

He was at the centre of the controversial Gas Supply Processing Agreement (GSPA) signed between P&ID and the Federal Government in 2010.

The EFCC arraigned the Irish on multiple charges of fraud over his alleged involvement in the $9.6 billion scam at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on November 7, 2019.

He was granted bail in the sum of N500 million by the court.

This was later varied to N100 million due to his inability to meet the bail condition.

However, after the defendant perfected his bail conditions, he failed to appear in court since 2022.

A sister court where Nolan was also standing trial revoked his bail on September 28, 2022.

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) source confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

He said: “Yes, we got the information through informant sources.”

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would apply to Interpol for Nolan’s extradition back to Nigeria to stand trial.

