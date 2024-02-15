News
EFCC arraigns professor for alleged N1.47bn fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday re-arraigned university professor, Uche Chigozie, at the Federal High Court, Lagos, for alleged fraud.
Chigozie was arraigned alongside three companies, Visionary Integrated Consulting Limited, Nemad Associates Limited, and Revamp Global Enterprises, on an 11-count charge of conspiracy, fraud, stealing, and money laundering.
The commission alleged that the defendant converted the sum of N1.47 billion through the account of Visionary Integrated Consulting Limited.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges since the other defendants are not physical persons.
Chigozie was first arraigned in August 2023, before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, and had pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Oweibo was later transferred out of the Lagos division and the case was transferred to Justice Isaac Dipeolu.
Following the defendant’s plea on Thursday, the defence counsel, Edudo Mefo, urged the court to allow his client to continue on an earlier bail granted by the court on August 7, 2023.
But the prosecution counsel, Mrs. Chineye Okezie, urged the court to only allow the defendant to continue on his existing bail if the defence counsel would undertake to ensure his attendance in court.
She said the defendant had been absent in court on certain occasions.
The prosecutor, therefore, insisted that she would not oppose if the defence counsel made that undertaking.
After both parties agreed on the matter, the judge adjourned the case till March 13 for trial.
